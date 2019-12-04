Cold and gray today with areas of dense freezing fog and patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Visibility at times will be less than 1/4 mile. Morning temperatures in the 20s-low 30s, low-mid 30s midday through early afternoon. Note: If anyone breaks out of the low clouds today they will see highs in the mid 40s. The most likely location for this would be Pendleton.
Here's a look at how thick the fog was at 8:30 this morning... Yuck!
A stronger front arrives late Friday and Saturday with a good chance for some light rain. We could have a few leftover showers early Sunday morning that could mix with a few snowflakes, but I'm not expecting any accumulation. Mountain passes could see some minor accumulation as snow levels begin to fall late Saturday. Weekend temperatures in the 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s.
High pressure returns early next week with another round of fog and low clouds developing under an inversion. Highs drop into the 30s and lows in the 20s.