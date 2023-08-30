KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Tuesday August 29 former Benton County Fire District 1 (B.C.F.D 1) firefighter and paramedic was terminated after a special hearing.
The hearing was discussing Samantha Ward's behavior in the workplace. She was accused of things like calling volunteers "worthless" and criticizing other workers.
During the meeting Ward, her union president and lawyer had thirty minutes to defend her character. They presented evidence such as screenshots of emails between co-workers involved, as well as screenshots of texts between Ward and B.C.F.D 1 Fire Chief Lonnie Click.
Ward filed a lawsuit against Chief Click for issues such as sexual harassment. At the meeting the messages presented between her and Click included an invite from Click for Ward to join her at his cabin.
Three board of commissioners discussed the evidence for nearly 45 minutes. One commissioner wished to abstain from voting and the other two voted in favor of terminating Samantha Ward.
