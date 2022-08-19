YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-

Reese Allan Kerslake, 51-years-old, was a former elementary school teacher who resigned from his position while this case was being investigated.

According to court documents, Kerslake recently appeared in court where he pled guilty to charges of second degree possession of minor engaged in sexually explicit content back in 2019.

He's been sentenced to 9 months of partial confinement and 12 months of probation. He's scheduled to begin his sentencing on September 7, 2022.