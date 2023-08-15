WALLA WALLA, Wash. -If you look back at the original Oregon Trail video game you may remember fondly getting a broken arm on your way through the frontier, or failing to make it due to dysentery.
The Fort Walla Walla Museum is hosting an event with its own version of the game with volunteers and staff playing the part of the pioneers along the trail.
The Ice Cream Social Sunday, August 20 will have challenges similar to what the pioneers dealt with according to the museum.
It said the event will have information about the history of the Oregon Trail and ice cream.
