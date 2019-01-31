Fourth of July Celebration in Yakima saved

YAKIMA, WA - While Fourth of July is still about 5 months away, it was unclear if the City of Yakima was going to have its annual celebration.
"Our community deserves a free celebration," said Rubi Mendoza, employee for Yakima federal savings and loans.
The annual Fourth of July celebration at state fair park was in serious jeopardy after the city cut their funding's. Yakima Federal Savings and Loan and Tire Centers of Yakima are helping the celebration will go on.
"This is an important part in our community, you know it's been going on for a long time so we wanted to keep it free and it's a good alternative for people and families on Fourth of July," said Mendoza
Mendoza says when Yakima federal savings heard the event might have been canceled they quickly stepped up in order to try to save the longtime event.
"It's been a part of our community for a long time and just to have it taken away it's really sad," said Mendoza
Yakima federal and Tire Centers of Yakima came together to come up with a total of the 25 thousand dollars needed to put on this year's festivities. They will also be the title sponsors.
The annual celebration will include music, food, and of course a massive fireworks display.