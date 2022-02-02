Free vaccine clinic this Saturday in front of SuperMex

PASCO, WA - Since last August, the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has been holding free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in front of SuperMex grocery store in Pasco.
With Franklin County now being the county with the second highest COVID case rate in the country this last week, health leaders and scientists urge vaccination as the best way to avoid spreading of COVID-19, severe illness, and death from the virus.
"On average, we've been able to vaccinate from 100-250 people per weekend." said Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Martin Valadez.
"We follow the science and CDC guidelines and the all prove (along with the millions of people already vaccinated) that vaccines protect against severe illness or death from COVID as well as slows down spreading it." said Valadez.
Since last August, the vaccine clinic has vaccinated over 4,000 people.
"And the good news is, the first 50 people that show up will get a free $50 Gift card." said Valadez.
Tri-Citians can get either the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, or Moderna. Moderna and Pfizer are also officially FDA approved.
"After Pfizer got approved, we saw an increase of families coming to get vaccinated>' said Valadez.
"We also encourage families." The FDA has approved that children as young as 5 can receive the vaccine.
Whether it's your first or second dose or your booster shot, any shot is available to you. With a possible $50 Gift Card.