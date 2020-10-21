Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES WITH LOWS OF 25 TO 32 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS MAY KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION, ESPECIALLY IN THE COLDEST LOCATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&