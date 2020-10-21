Temperatures drop down to the freezing level 25 - 32 degrees and there is a Freeze Warning in effect tonight from 1 AM - 9 AM tomorrow. Frost and freezing conditions may kill crops or sensitive vegetation. Bring those plants inside tonight, also time to winterize boats and RV's. Tomorrow we'll see sunshine for Yakima and Tri-Cities with temperatures in the mid to upper 50's
