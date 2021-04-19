Clear skies tonight and light winds temperatures dropping to the freeze levels therefore a freeze warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 9 am tomorrow morning. Lows for the Tri-Cities tonight at 34 degrees and 32 for Yakima with temperatures dropping down to 28 degrees in some areas. Tomorrow more sunshine and a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 70’s.
From The National Weather Service:
FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Provide protection to temperature sensitive vegetation.