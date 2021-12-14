Partly cloudy with patchy freezing fog this morning in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Slight chance for a stray evening shower and breezy winds with gusts 20 mph. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s-low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s.
Patchy freezing fog again tomorrow morning then increasing clouds as another system moves into the Pacific Northwest. We will likely see some light snow/wintry mix out of this system Wednesday late afternoon/evening-Thursday morning. The best chance for accumulating snow will be in the mountains. The challenge is in the lower elevations and right now the temperature profile would support some light snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. While the Tri-Cities through the Foothills look to a mix changing to rain with little to no accumulation.
Snow Accumulation Forecast... Late Wednesday-Thursday Morning
- Cascade Passes: 3-7"
- East Slopes: 1-3"
- Blues: 2-6"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 1-2"
- Tri-Cities-Foothills: None-Trace
A little stronger system arrives early Saturday morning with heavy snow in the Cascades. Moisture will begin to spill over the Cascades during the morning hours and models are suggesting it could be a little warmer aloft (above freezing). This could create pockets of freezing rain, sleet or rain/snow mix early in the morning before changing to some cold rain showers. Light accumulation may be possible Saturday morning. Highs in the 30s-near 40 and lows in the 20s. Partly cloudy, breezy and dry Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the 20s. Models are suggesting gusty winds Monday as the pressure gradient tightens across the region, highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s