Cloudy cold and patchy fog and freezing fog for the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and Columbia Basin low temperatures in the teens and 20’s. More fog and freezing fog for the Friday morning commute take extra care as roads could be slick temperatures in the low to mid 30’s....Saturday the high pressures system breaks down and should clear the clouds out bringing sunny to partly sunny Saturday afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30’s and lows in the teens and 20’s. Sunday there is a chance of snow or rain/mix for the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and a very slight chance of rain/mix for the Columbia Basin Tri-Cities temperatures gradually warming to the upper 30’s on Sunday and eventually, we’ll see temperatures in the 40’s next week!
Freezing Fog & Slick Roads For The Friday Morning Commute
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.