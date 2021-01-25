Patchy fog & Freezing fog in the mix for this evening and cold temperatures tonight with lows in the low 20’s. Tomorrow expect patchy fog clearing to a few sun breaks in Tri-Cities and mostly cloudy for Yakima high temps in the mid to upper 30’s. Tuesday night brings another round of snow turning to rain/snow mix Wednesday morning with high temps in the upper 30’s. Wednesday night a slight chance of snow for both Tri-Cites & Yakima.
Freezing Fog Tonight and More Snow On The Way
