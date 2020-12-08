Patchy fog tonight for the Tri-Cities and chance of rain and freezing rain between 10 PM – 4 AM with chance of rain into Wednesday morning Low temperatures in the low 30’s. Yakima will have mostly cloudy skies tonight with a chance of rain/freezing rain after 10 pm as well lows also in the low 30s. Sunny to partly sunny tomorrow for both Tri-Cities and Yakima and breezy winds in Yakima 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. With freezing rain in the forecast region tonight, be prepared for slick roads and black ice in places.