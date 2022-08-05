Highs today in the mid to upper 80s with a light haze over the area.
Visibility and air quality look good so far but could change as the smoke from the wildfires continues to drift south and become slightly dense.
The most moderate smoke coverage looks to stay near the fires themselves.
Slower wind speeds today with gusts in the low teens. Could keep a slight challenge for fighting fires, but shouldnt pose too much of an issue as winds will be decreasing throughout the day and over the weekend.
Lows tonight will be lower 50s and upper 40s as we stay mostly clear and cool.
Saturday we will be near average temps with highs in the low 90s/upper 80s and temps climbing on Sunday to the mid and upper 90s.
Any haze tonight should be clear by tomorrow afternoon and skies should remain sunny and mostly clear.
We will see triple digits again on Monday and Tuesday, but they wont stay around for long as we should cool down to the mid and low 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.
