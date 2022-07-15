Fire weather alert in place for most of our region.
Red Flag Warning from noon to eight p-m tonight.
Breezy and hot with gusts between 20-30 miles per hour.
No outside burning today, do not park or drive in or through dry grass.
Call and report any uncontrolled or careless burning today.
Highs in the mid 90s with a lot of sunshine.
Some AM thunderstorms south of Yakima that should be dying out later this morning.
Breezy conditions will continue through the weekend and may even see some dust kick up Sunday afternoon.
Cooling down on Monday with an upper level trough moving through briefly.
Ridging will begin on Tuesday with temps climbing back into the mid 90s.
Sunshine will persist as well as dry conditions over the next seven days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.