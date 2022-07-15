Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... .Elevated fire danger expected due to breezy conditions and low relative humidity. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington south of the Tri-Cities and south of Prosser. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS... Fire danger will be elevated due to the combination of breezy conditions and low relative humidity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&