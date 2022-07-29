Excessive heat warning is extended to 11 p.m. Sunday. with triple digit highs continuing through the weekend until Monday.
The heat will be intense for Friday's "Dash-For-Cash" and the first day of boat races on Saturday.
We set record highs in both Tri-Cities and Yakima yesterday with more being broken today in both areas.
Highs today are hotter for everyone across the board, everyone but Joseph and Ukiah in triple digits (they're flirting with 100) but Hermiston is at 114!!!
Most everyone's highs range from 109-114 with the hottest area being where everyone is... the Columbia Basin.
Slight haze from the wildfires in Cali. but right now, air quality is good and temps are not going to change from the smoke.
National Weather Service says the smoke is there but it is difficult to see or notice and is not making any impact on air quality or weather.
The smoke could become more serious sometime next week depending on when the ridge breaks down and the direction of the breezy conditions expected for next Monday.
We will keep an eye on the progression of the smoke and the air quality as time continues but the air is clean and HOT for this weekend!
Watershed could be a dangerous weekend depending on how much people party without hydrating or finding ways to get cool.
The ridge of high pressure creating this heat dome over us looks to be breaking open Sunday night/Monday morning and a low-pressure system will come in from the west to cool us down to the upper 90s by Wednesday.
This could include some stronger winds and a chance for a dry isolated thunderstorm with little chance for rain and a slightly bigger chance for lightning. All these factors combined give us a heightened fire danger early next week.
Winds shouldn't be much of an issue this weekend so races should stay on time.
Y'all be safe, stay cool, take it easy and have a fantastic weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.