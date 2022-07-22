Hot one out there today with highs in the mid 90s.
Very high fire danger as we continue to heat up through the weekend.
Overnight lows going to be in the low 60s/upper 50s with very clear skies giving lots of opportunity to see the stars.
Similar tomorrow with temps remaining in the mid 90s during the afternoon.
Sunday we will breakthrough into the triple digits just before the work week starts.
Temps will continue to increase throughout the week with Tri-Cities hitting the 110s on Wednesday.
Will continue to be in the 110s for boat race weekend, stay hydrated and stay cool when and where you can.
There will be a continues high fire danger throughout the week as this ridge of high pressure moving on top of us late Sunday night gives us hot, dry and somewhat breezy conditions.
Saturday should remain calm with the breezy conditions coming back next weekend for Water Follies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.