Friends of Badger Mountain draw closer to fundraising goal

RICHLAND, WA-
Badger Mountain, Candy Mountain, and now, Little Badger Mountain.
These are all projects taken on by a group of outdoor enthusiasts--with a passion for preservation.
Little Badger is the ridge to the east of Badger Mountain and the location of the future Little Badger Mountain Preserve.
Sharon Grant is the Co-Founder and Head of Fundraising for Friends of Badger Mountain.
"Things are much more complicated and expensive. So we're kind of carving out the land to create this new preserve and it's going to eventually have three new miles of trail," said Grant.
So far this year, Friends of Badger Mountain have raised over $800,000 for this project. They're hoping to raise the last $106,000 they need by the end of this year.
"We wouldn't be able to preserve this land or do any of this without the generosity of this community," said Grant.
With donations from businesses, organizations, and community members, they're getting closer to their goal. Just this week, the Kadlec Foundation announced a $25,000 donation to help.
"The Foundation at Kadlec's role relative to this is to preserve and help the Friends of Badger keep these great trails available to the people of the Tri-Cities for years to come," said Jim Hall, Chief Philanthropy Officer with Kadlec.
These trails tell a story about the years of hard work, the people who made it possible, but most of all-- about the love for the Tri-Cities which sparked these projects.
"Hang in here with us because we're not giving up. Were absolutely intending to succeed, and you can count on that with us," said Grant.
"I'm so happy to do this for the community that I love."