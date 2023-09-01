PASCO, Wash.- Tabletop game players from across the Pacific Northwest are coming together at the Red Lion Hotel in Pasco this Labor Day weekend for Gamesfest, the annual gaming convention of the Tri-Cities.
Gamesfest is happening at the same time and place as the Tri-Cities Fantasy Faire, which attendees of Gamesfest receive free admission to with their purchase of tickets to the convention.
The convention started on Friday, September 1 at 2 p.m. with organized games going until midnight. Doors open again on both Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3, from 8 a.m. until midnight.
Information
Gamesfest is a tabletop gaming convention in the Tri-Cities that was started by members of several organizations and events in the area, including the Northwest Historical Miniatures Gaming Society, Pathfinder Society, Tri-City Area Gaming, Tri-City Wargaming Association and Radcon.
The event is made for tabletop gamers new and old to meet up, try new games, teach others how to play and more.
Admission
Tickets to get into Gamesfest are $30 per person. Children 7 and under have free admission. Tickets for the convention can be purchased here
Gamesfest attendees can also use their convention ticket to get into the Tri-Cities Fantasy Faire for free.
Gamesfest also offers hotel rooms at the Pasco Red Lion Hotel with a discount. Booking information can be found here.
Games
Gamesfest features a wide variety of games throughout the weekend. Well-known titles like Warhammer 40k and Magic: The Gathering and organizations like the Pathfinder Society and Tri-City Area Gaming have their own tables within the convention center.
There are also several tables available for open gaming for attendees to play games that are not featured.
Gamesfest has lists of its featured games for each day of the week on its website.
Auction
Gamesfest is also holding a silent auction open for all attendees. The auction features old games, miniatures and rule books.
The auction closes at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 3. Sellers collect the highest bid while Gamesfest keeps 10 percent of the money for funding the next Gamesfest.
Items for the silent auction are collected at the door to the convention. More information and items available in the auction can be found here.
Commented
