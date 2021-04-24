April is Native Plant Appreciation Month in Washington

KENNEWICK, WA-
Spring is in full bloom and so is Native Plant Appreciation Month in Washington.
Gretchen Graber is an Education Coordinator who works with the Washington Native Plant Society as well as the local chapter, the Columbia Basin Native Plant Society.
"This year is exceptional because we've been able to move from a week to celebrate it for a whole month," said Graber.
This year, Graber says they have one major goal, beyond educating people about the benefits of native plants to our area.
"The focus is that native plants need native pollinators," said Graber.
These native plants aren't just beautiful but they're extremely important to the ecosystem. In fact, pollinators and other animals are dependent on these plants to live. For example, a specific type of bee only visits globe mallow plants to get food.
"So if that plant is not there, then that bee doesn't have food for its own body or to raise the next generation for itself," said Graber.
Gretchen says we do need farms and homes, but these plant populations are being challenged by development.
"In our wild habitats they're being fragmented and destroyed," said Graber. "We really should plan to conserve some of these areas that still have a high biodiversity of native plants in our area."
In places like Hansen Park, the Heritage Garden is filled with native plants that people can look at, learn about, and even grow themselves.
"If you're planting and preserving native plants, we know that we're supporting native insects and native birds," said Graber.
If you can, get out on the trails, enjoy nature, and take some extra time to appreciate those native plants. To learn about hikes, watch webinars, or learn more about native plants, head over to the Washington Native Plant Society Website.