KENNEWICK, WA - It has been a bit of a tough year for gardeners between the spring and early summer winds and then the heat that just keeps on coming. However, WSU Master Gardeners are saying to not give up just yet.
Heat-related issues are abounding rather than bounties; things like blossom-end rot from inconsistent watering and a lack of production from plants as they continue growing but not producing much.
There is plenty of time left before the frost hits in the fall.
WSU Master Gardeners have a wealth of information HERE.