KENNEWICK, WA - A field trip to the Fife family garden shows us what grand garden goals are all about.
Dennis Fife is a WSU Master Gardener and his personal garden is just as impressive as the demonstration garden.
"It's almost like a miracle to see the plants grow," he said.
Dennis and his wife moved into their Kennewick home about seven years ago. The garden, however, looks like it's been there forever. It's well organized, built out to be higher off the ground in many cases, perfectly cultivated and thriving.
"To grow your own is especially nice," said Dennis. "You get more choices, the flavor is usually better and grandkids love it. The family really enjoys being out in the garden. We all take pride in it and everybody helps a little bit."
It is a Fife family affair. However, the harvests are huge - even for a big extended family. Whatever is not eaten, canned or otherwise preserved is donated to the food bank along with the weekly harvest from the WSU Demonstration Garden.
"I just bring some of my own and deliver it with that," said Dennis. "We always have extra squash. Did you lock your car... because I asked the kids to put some in there."
What is the old adage? Teach someone to fish and they eat for a day. Teach someone to garden and the whole neighborhood gets zucchini. Something like that.
Dennis does spend a lot of time at the demonstration garden. He actually grew the starts planted in it this year. So, if you see him he is happy to help, answer any of your questions and he left me with this advice for novice gardeners: "People worry too much about doing it right and whether it's going to be successful. Just go out and do it."