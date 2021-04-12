...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected at times, especially near freshly plowed
fields.
* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of
the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility
from blowing dust.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will occur mostly in areas
near freshly plowed fields in the Lower Columbia Basin and Blue
Mountain Foothills of Washington. Winds will be from the
northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
