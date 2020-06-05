Gearing up for an unsettled weekend

Happy Friday! Rain showers already starting to move in this evening. Expect them to stick around through the night. Lows drop into the upper 40s-50s.
As low pressure slowly starts to push in off the coast overnight. This will bring scattered showers and a possibility for an isolated thunderstorm. The Blues will have stronger instability this evening which could produce isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. The main threats from stronger storms will be damaging gusts, large hail and heavy downpours.
The low moves inland Saturday dragging a cold front across the region with scattered showers and cooler temps. Highs drop into the upper 60s-low 70s.