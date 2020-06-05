Happy Friday! Rain showers already starting to move in this evening. Expect them to stick around through the night. Lows drop into the upper 40s-50s. 

As low pressure slowly starts to push in off the coast overnight. This will bring scattered showers and a possibility for an isolated thunderstorm. The Blues will have stronger instability this evening which could produce isolated strong to severe thunderstorm.  The main threats from stronger storms will be damaging gusts, large hail and heavy downpours.

Gearing up for an unsettled weekend

The low moves inland Saturday dragging a cold front across the region with scattered showers and cooler temps. Highs drop into the upper 60s-low 70s.

Breezy to windy conditions develop Sunday as the low pushes east. A few showers will remain in the forecast mainly east of Hwy 395. Highs in the 60s. 
 
Windy to kick off next week! Next Monday we will see below average temperatures continuing, highs in the 60s-near 70. Another system arrives Tuesday afternoon with scattered showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm, highs in the 60s-near 70s. Temperatures increase to the 80s by mid-week. 

