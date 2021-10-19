Clouds begin to move in tonight as the 1st of several systems are headed to the Pacific Northwest, overnight lows will range from the mid to upper 40’s and rain should arrive between 2 AM until 11 AM. Gusty winds will accompany this system 20-30 mph for the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin and very windy from Heppner to Walla Walla and Dayton 40-45 mph at times. Rain should taper off by midday tomorrow with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. We get a little break from the rain Thursday, partly sunny and temps in the mid to upper 60’s. Daytime temperatures will drop into the 50’s beginning Friday with more rain and gusty winds through Saturday. Another system moves in Monday-Tuesday more rain and mountain snow showers.
Rainfall amounts tomorrow through Monday evening should help with our drought condition across the region.
Rainfall Forecast... Wednesday - Monday 4 PM
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Columbia Basin: .25-.50"
- Foothills: .50-1.25"
- East Slopes: .50-1.50"
- Cascades and Blues: 1-3"