Clear and calm tonight for Yakima & Tri-Cities chilly overnight with lows in the upper 20’s. More sunshine and warmer temperatures as we head into Friday and the weekend temperatures for Friday in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Saturday & Sunday will be gorgeous lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. The next system arrives Sunday on the west side bringing showers and mountain snow with a slight chance of scattered showers for eastern Washington Monday. Enjoy the beautiful weather ahead.
Get Ready For A Beautiful Weekend!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.