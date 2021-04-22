Increasing clouds tonight and gusty winds for the Yakima Valley winds 10-15 mph and gusts of 25 mph. Winds in the Tri-Cities tonight 8-10 mph overnight lows in the low to mid 40’s and a slight chance of a sprinkle overnight. Friday starts off sunny with calm winds and highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Friday evening clouds move in and bring a chance of showers late Friday night. Saturday cools way down to the 60’s as an upper-level low moves into the region bringing gusty winds and scattered showers for the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin as well as eastern Oregon and the Columbia River Gorge.
With warm temperatures comes rapid snow melt so be aware of rising water levels of rivers and creeks. No flooding is in the forecast at this time however the water levels will be higher and rapid moving and cold. Be careful near rivers streams and creeks.