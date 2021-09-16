Increasing clouds tonight calm winds and overnight temperatures in the mid-upper ‘40s. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after 11 am in the Kittitas/Yakima Valley temps in Yakima in the low’70s and mid-upper ‘70s for the Tri-Cities. Rain likely for Yakima Friday night after 11 pm and a slight chance of rain for Tri-Cities after 11 pm Saturday and Sunday will be wet with rain moderate to heavy at times especially for the Cascades and Blues. Flash flooding is a concern with this system in areas that have burned recently. This weekend will begin to feel like fall with daytime temperatures in the mid to upper ‘60s.
Fall officially arrives next Wednesday at 12:20 pm. Time for Pumpkin Spice EVERYTHING!
Rainfall Forecast... Friday Night-Early Monday Morning
Cascades: 1-2" (Locally 3")
East Slopes: .75-1.5"
Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Foothills: .5-.75" (Locally 1")
Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities): .25-.50"
Blues: .75-1.5" (Locally 2")