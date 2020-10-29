A Few clouds move into the Yakima Valley tonight and patchy fog develops in the Columbia Basin tonight, otherwise clear with lows in the upper 30's. Air quality in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys remain poor under the strong inversion. This should improve Friday as a front races through the region. Get ready for a windy Friday with winds in Yakima 15-20 mph gusts of 35 mph. Tri-Cities winds pick up in the afternoon 20-25 mph gusts up to 40 mph. Showers in the Cascades & Blues. Dry everywhere else. Saturday looks mostly sunny with daytime temps in the upper 50's and night time lows in upper 20's to low 30's.
