Tri-Cities & Yakima and you can expect rain on and off all weekend. Wind in a major concern tonight and throughout the weekend with wind speeds at times 35-45 mph. Temperatures today in Tri-Cities & Yakima will be in the upper 40’to low 50’s Tonight expect rain for both Yakima & Tri-Cities with low temps in the 40’s.
From the National Weather Service:
Several weather systems will move through the Pacific Northwest this weekend with periods of moderate to heavy rain Saturday and Sunday. Highest rainfall amounts will be over the Washington Cascades with two to four inches likely through Sunday morning and another one to two inches Sunday into Monday. Rainfall amounts of one to two inch can be expected over the northern Blue Mountains and Wallowa County Saturday through Monday.
RAIN AND SNOWMELT RUNOFF WILL CAUSE RISES ON RIVERS AND STREAMS ALONG THE CASCADES AND THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST OREGON AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON THIS WEEKEND...
The combination of rain and snowmelt will increase flows on the rivers, creeks and streams along the East Slopes of the Washington Cascades with the strongest rises expected Sunday through Monday. Rivers and creeks in northeast Oregon and southeast Washington may have sharp rises this weekend but not significant. At this time, no widespread flooding is expected on the large rivers, but minor flood impact maybe seen in the headwaters of the Yakima River northwest of Cle Elum.