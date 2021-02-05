Cloudy and windy tonight for Tri-Cities tonight through Sunday winds anywhere from 25 to 35 mph and gusts 40 to 50 mph. Low temps in the 40’s and mid 30’s for Yakima. Sunny and very windy Saturday for both Yakima and Tri-Cities daytime highs in the 50’s. Super Sunday Sunny and breezy with high temps in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.
More mountain snow...
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...
* WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 24 inches.
* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area. Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass. Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals will be at Paradise, Stevens Pass and Mount Baker. Snoqualmie Pass will see a rain and snow mix during the day on Saturday with accumulating snowfall expected starting Saturday night.