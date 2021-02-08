Partly sunny and cooler today. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 40s.
The Pacific Northwest will continue to be under the influence of a ridge of high pressure and northwesterly flow. Several disturbances will keep snow chances in the mountains through the middle of the week. The ridge begins to weaken on Wednesday allowing colder air from a Polar Low in Canada to sag south into WA/OR. Breezy winds develop on Wednesday as the colder airmass arrives, highs in the 30s and lows in the teens. A Pacific system will overrun the cold air on Thursday... Yep, we're talking snow and gusty winds. This system will not have a ton of moisture to work with but should see enough that could cause some travel issues Friday morning. These numbers are not set in stone and may need to be fine-tuned as we get closer to the end of the week.
Potential Snow Thursday PM-Friday Midday
- Cascades: 5-10" (locally more White Pass and South)
- East Slopes: 3-6"
- Kittitas/Yakima Valleys, Columbia Basin: 1-3"
- Foothills: 2-4"
- Blues: 5-10"
Along with the snow Thursday evening we will likely see gusts 30-45 mph as the pressure gradient tightens producing wind chills in the single digits-teens. Ugly cold Friday night with lows dropping into the single digits with wind chills -5 to -10!!! YUCK! A little break in the weather Saturday through Sunday morning, but it will remain cold with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. Another system arrives late Sunday-Monday with a chance for more accumulating snow. Winter is not done yet!