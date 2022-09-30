Clear with light variable winds and cool overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Gorgeous weekend weather sunny and breezy afternoon winds Saturday Highs in the 70s and 80s lows in the 40s and 50s. Sunday funday, sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s.
October 1st arrives Saturday and we’ll have slightly above average temperatures for the 1st week of the month!
Sunny, calm and dry next week with temperatures in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.
Tri-Cities
Friday Night... Clear and Calm... 51
Saturday... Sunny, Little Warmer... 81/48
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 82/49
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 84/50
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 85/51
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, High Clouds... 85/51
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, High Clouds... 83/50
Yakima
Friday Night... Clear and Calm... 47
Saturday... Sunny, Little Warmer... 80/48
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 82/49
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 83/49
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 83/50
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, High Clouds... 82/50
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, High Clouds... 81/49
