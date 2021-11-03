Rain begins tonight mainly after 11 pm with overnight lows in the low to mid 40’s. Showers will continue on and off Thursday and gusty winds will develop through the region tomorrow so a WIND ADVISORY has been issued 11 AM- 11 PM Thursday with winds 20-30 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph. Daytime temperatures for Thursday will range in the mid 50’s to low 60’s. The rain dries up Thursday night but the winds will continue low temperatures in the mid 30’s-40’s. Partly cloudy to periods of Sunshine on the way for Friday. Weekend weather is a mix: chance of showers, breezy winds periods of sunshine and at the very end of the weekend Sunday into Monday more rain and yes I’m going to mention the S word as possible rain/snow mix for the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.