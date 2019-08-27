Sunny and warmer today as most kids head back to school. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in the low 90s.
High pressure will provide us with plenty of sunshine and a warming trend through Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid to near 100. Yikes! A weather system will arrive late Wednesday night-Thursday with a slight chance for a few stray showers or thunderstorms. I'm not expect much rain with this system, so any lightning activity will increase our fire danger. Highs cool slightly into the mid 90s.
High pressure returns Friday through the weekend with sunshine and highs in the low-mid 90s. Cooler marine air arrives next Monday with highs falling into the mid 80s.