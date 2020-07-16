Happy Thursday everyone! Tonight skies are expected to be partly cloudy with overnight lows sitting in the 60s. Those pesky clouds will make our viewing chance of seeing comet a little harder, but views should be great from Central Washington and Kittitas Valley.
Winds will start to pick up tonight and linger into Friday as a weak cold front passes through. Sunny and slightly cooler Friday with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts in the 15-20 MPH range. With our hot, dry conditions fire danger will elevate over the next couple of days. Make sure to be fire wise!
Mostly sunny skies as we head into the weekend. A warming trend will start to kick in Sunday-through next week. Highs expected to jump up into the triple digits and stay there for the majority of the week! HOT, HOT, HOT! Try to find ways to keep yourself cool and stay hydrated.