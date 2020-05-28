Good Thursday evening! We can expect a quiet night tonight, with lows dropping down into the 50s.
As we head into Friday even hotter temperatures are expected. Daytime highs in the mid-upper 90s! That's a good 15-20 degrees above average! Hottest day of the year thus far. Make sure to stay hydrated! High pressure will slowly start to move out of the area Friday night increasing instability in the atmosphere.
Saturday still looks hot with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Yet a much stronger upper level system arrives Saturday afternoon with an increasing chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm. Any storms that develop Saturday could be locally strong/severe with damaging wind, heavy rain, hail and lightning.
Into Sunday temperatures cool down to the low-mid 70s, we will see a cooler start to next week before temperatures rise to the 80s by mid week.