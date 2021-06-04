Good news a sunny cooler weekend ahead... bad news more wind. Tonight, we have clear skies with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50's and winds blowing 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 35-40 mph. Saturday brings more sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 70's and yes more strong winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph. Winds will finally calm down on Sunday but will still be breezy 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph and temperatures in the low to mid 70's. Sunday night clouds roll in a there is a slight chance of light showers. Red Flag Warning for Elevated fire danger remains in place until tonight through 10 pm. Be Fire Wise.
From The National Weather Service:
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR640, OR641, WA639, WA641, AND WA675...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Friday..
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 15 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Increased chance of rapid-fire growth on new or existing fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.