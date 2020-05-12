Partly/mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a chance for a stray thunderstorm between 1-5 PM. Breezy and cooler as well today with morning temperatures in the 50s-low 60s, mid 60s-near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
A nearly stationary upper level low sitting off the coast of WA and OR will continue to send disturbances into the region with varying chances of showers through Thursday. Highs in the mid 60s-low 70s. A ridge of high pressure will provide us with a brief break Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-mid 70s.
Our unsettled weather (showers/t-storms) returns Saturday afternoon as another upper level low develops off the coast, highs in the low-upper 70s. Scattered continue Sunday morning and again Monday afternoon.G