Cooler and a little breezy today with areas of smoke and poor air quality in Yakima county. Mostly sunny and hazy elsewhere, morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Air Quality Alert... Yakima County until Noon Wednesday
Cooler and breezy today with highs falling into the low-mid 70s and only in the 60s for the Kittitas Valley. Overnight lows will be quite chilly with some of the cooler valleys dropping into the upper 30s! High pressure and a warming trend Thursday-Saturday with highs in the low-upper 80s and lows in the 40s-50s. Air quality and smoke will likely continue to be an issue for Yakima county during this period. An approaching front Saturday afternoon/evening will produce showers in the Cascades and breezy winds elsewhere. Dry weather and low-mid 80s will persist through next week.
- Moderate to Unhealthy
- May need to extend AQ Alert