Wonderful Wednesday... Sunny and warmer today with light winds. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60.
High pressure and a thermal trough will provide us with a warm day as we say goodbye to March. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s, about 10 degrees above average. Winds will increase a bit (10-25 mph) Thursday afternoon/evening ahead of a weak front. There is limited moisture with this system, so we are not expecting any rain as it moves across the region Thursday night. The main impact from this system will be cooler temperatures as we go into the weekend. High pressure returns Friday and Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s.
Models are hinting at a pattern change Sunday through the middle of next week as a more zonal flow develops across the Pacific Northwest. This will allow a series a weak systems to move across the region with a slight chance for a few stray showers each day. Highs in the low-mid 60s and low in the 30s-near 40.