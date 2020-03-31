- Cascade Passes: 3-7"
- East Slopes: 1-3"
- Blues: 2-6"
Partly cloudy today with a slight chance for a stray shower. Winds pick up this afternoon with gusts 20-30 mph. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
Upper level trough over the Pacific Northwest will keep us cool and unsettled through Wednesday with lowland rain showers and mountain snow. Winds will becoming breezy this afternoon with gusts 20-30 mph.
Winter Weather Advisory - Additional Mountain Snow until 8 pm Today
We should be in between systems Thursday-Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies with slightly below average highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 20s-low 30s. Clouds increase late Saturday ahead of our next system that should bring us widespread light rain on Sunday. High pressure returns early next week with dry weather and highs near 60.
