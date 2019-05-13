Good Morning,
Filtered sunshine with increasing high level clouds today. Morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
The blocking ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will last one more with temperatures running about 10 degrees above average. A shift in our weather pattern starts tomorrow as a weak cold front moves across the region. This front will bring us a very slight chance for a few showers tomorrow morning along the east slopes through the Yakima Valley and in the Tri-Cities by the afternoon. The best chance for showers Tuesday afternoon/evening will be in the Foothills and Blues. Models are even showing a little instablity over the Blues that could trigger a stray thunderstorm or two. Highs tomorrow fall into the low-mid 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.
An upper level trough will develop off the coast Wednesday the will kick several weather disturbance through the area resulting in varying chances of showers and mountain thunderstorms through the weekend. Right now, Wednesday and Thursday have about a 30% chance for showers with highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s-low 50s.
Friday and Saturday look mainly dry with the exception of scattered showers in the Cascades and Blues. Winds will be a bit breezy Friday (SW 10-25 mph). Highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s. A stronger system will give us a better chance for showers on Sunday as daytime highs drop to the upper 60s-near 70s and low in the 40s.
Monty