Finally a break from the snow!!!! Patchy freezing fog this morning, especially in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and northeast Oregon. We should all see the sun today after the fog lifts. Morning temperatures in the teens-near 20, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
After a month of winter storms and record breaking snow we have quiet weather… At least until next week. Highs will remain well below average for the extended period. We get a reinforcing shot of modified arctic air from Canada Saturday, highs will drop into the 20s and lows into the single digits and low teens. This cold air and weak surface boundry could trigger a stray flurry or two late Saturday-Sunday morning.
Cold and dry next Monday with highs in the 20s and lows in the sigle digits. Another winter storm will bring us a chance for snow and possibly freezing rain lat Tuesday-Wednesday.
Monty