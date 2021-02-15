Moderate to heavy snow fell across the region overnight and early this morning along a slow-moving warm front. Producing another 4-7" over the last 24 hours and bringing snow totals from Thursday night-Monday morning (3 Winter Storms) to 10-17". These are just preliminary numbers, but it should be enough to push this month into the top 5 snowiest Februaries ever!
Goodbye snow... The warm front is pushing east of the viewing area taking the steady snow with it. In its wake we will see a few flurries or light snow showers, but I'm not expecting any additional accumulation. A strong northwesterly flow will continue across the Pacific Northwest through tomorrow. This will produce strong upslope conditions and moderate to heavy snow at times in the mountains.
Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday 4 PM... Blues and Cascades
- 10-24"
A surface low sitting off the WA coast will move across the region this afternoon-tonight. This will produce a little rain/snow mix as warmer air spills over the Cascades. At this time, I'm not expecting any significant accumulation with this system. However, we could see up to an inch in spots, especially in the Kittitas Valley. Highs today in the low-mid 30s and warming into the low-mid 40s tomorrow. Weak ridging will produce sunshine, melting snow and highs in the mid 40s.
A weakening system will ride over the ridge late Thursday-Friday morning with a chance for a little rain/snow mix (no accumulation). Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s. Warmer and dry Saturday with highs in the 40s. Windy and warmer Sunday ahead of an approaching front with highs in the low-mid 50s. This front will likely produce a few rain showers by Sunday evening.