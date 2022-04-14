The snow from this morning is just about done as it pushes east of the viewing within the next hour. Except for the Blues, where snow showers will linger through this evening. A cold upper-level low will track across the region this afternoon this will likely keep scattered showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm in the area through 5 pm. Just a side note... Any heavy shower could pull down enough cold air for a rain snow mix until 2 pm. Afternoon temperatures in the 40s with breezy winds.
Dry and cold tonight with lows in the 20s. Most of Friday will remain dry, but a weak disturbance will produce a slight for stray showers Friday afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 30s.
Another system arrives Saturday with a rain/snow mix in the morning changing to rain showers by mid-late morning and more snow for the mountains. Look for increasing winds with gusts 25-30 mph by afternoon. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Safe to have the egg hunt outside... Easter 🐣 Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend with some sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 50s-low 60s and lows in the 30s.
The unsettled weather returns next Monday with gusty winds, rain showers and warmer temps. Highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s and lows in the 30s. Mainly dry Tuesday with highs in the 50s-60s. High pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday with models flirting with upper 60s by Thursday!
