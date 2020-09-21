Last full day of summer...! Partly sunny, maybe some patchy smoke/haze and pleasant today. Morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.
A parent low in the Gulf of Alaska will send a couple of weak disturbances across the region giving us some mid/high level clouds today and tomorrow. Rain chances will be confined to areas west of the Cascades. The low will send a much stronger system in our direction Wednesday through Thursday morning with a good chance for widespread rain and breezy winds east of the Cascades. There may be enough instability for a stray thunderstorm along the east slopes Wednesday. Highs in the low-mid 70s Wednesday and cooler Thursday with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
Another weak disturbance could produce a few stray showers early Friday morning in the Cascades and Yakima/Kittitas Counties. Winds will be breezy at times Friday with highs in the upper 60s. High pressure returns this weekend with a little warming trend. Highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.