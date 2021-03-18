Increasing clouds today with a few scattered showers developing later this afternoon and evening, spreading west to east. Breezy winds will likely develop late this evening and overnight with gusts 20-25 mph.
A cold front currently pushing onshore will spread rain showers into the Cascades by midday, East Slopes early this afternoon, Yakima/Kittitas Valleys after 4-5 pm and Tri-Cities after 6 pm - A few spots could see a stray shower earlier. Models are depicting a bit of instability that produce a brief moderate rain shower. Most showers should be over around midnight with just a few lingering ones in the Blues.
The upper-level low will slowly move across the region Friday-Saturday with showers mainly in the mountains with snow levels dropping to 4,000 ft. This could result in 2-4" of snow for the higher mountain passes. Also, I can't rule out a stray shower or two for the lower elevations especially during the afternoon on Friday and Saturday. Cooler and a bit breezy at times with highs in the mid 50s-60 and lows in the 30s.
Sunday looks dry during the day with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Another system arrives Sunday night-Monday with scattered showers mainly in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and mountains. The Columbia Basin may stay dry with highs running several degrees below normal. Brief ridging Tuesday with some sunshine and highs in the 50s and lows in the low-mid 30s. Another weather system will arrive Wednesday afternoon/evening with breezy winds and scattered showers.