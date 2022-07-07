Partly cloudy with hit or miss showers in the lower Yakima Valley and northwest Benton county until 11 AM- Noon. Mostly sunny and dry this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid 70s-low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s.
A broad trough in the eastern Pacific with and upper level low over Vancouver Island brought us another round of strong/severe nocturnal thunderstorm to the same locations as the night before. The strongest storms occurred around midnight with gusty winds, marble size hail, heavy rain and a bunch of lightning. This line of storms has weakened and all that's left or a few stray light rain showers. Models and satellite are showing another disturbance that could trigger a few stray showers/t-storms later this afternoon and evening in the Blues. Weather looks dry and seasonable warm Friday as the pressure gradient tightens along the east slopes on Friday. This will result in gusty winds 25-35 mph tomorrow in the Kittitas Valley. Winds will increase across the region on Saturday with gusts 20-25 mph. The combination of dry weather and breezy/windy conditions will likely enhance our fire danger for the first half of the weekend. Highs in the mid 80s-low 90s.
High pressure and a warming trend kicks into gear on Monday with highs climbing into the mid 90s. Hotter next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s-low 100s.
