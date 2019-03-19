Good Morning,
On this last full day of winter we'll see a little patchy early morning fog in the Columbia Basin into the foothills. This fog should burn off quickly after sunrise, giving way to sunshine for everyone. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 40s-low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-low 60s.
High pressure hold strong through the end of the work week resulting in sunshine and warmer temperatures. The warm-up will keep the snow melting and could lead to local lowland flooding mainly along creeks and streams. At this time, no flooding is expected on the larger rivers in eastern WA and OR. Highs warm to the low-mid 60s Wednesday-Friday.
Increasing clouds late Friday in advance of an approaching cold front. This system will likely produce rain showers overnight Friday-Saturday. Temps cool to the mid-upper 50s. The front pushes east Sunday as high pressure returns and highs climb back into the 60s by next Monday.
Monty