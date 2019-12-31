Scattered showers today with increasing winds later this evening. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s-low 40s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.
A warm front lifting through the area today will continue to produce rain showers at times and warmer temperatures. Snow levels will also be on the rise to around 6,000 ft. by this afternoon, so mountain passes should see mainly rain. The pressure gradient will increase this evening with a cold front setting off shower. This will result in breezy to windy conditions developing late this afternoon through Wednesday with gusts 25-30 mph. A few scattered early morning showers tomorrow, otherwise windy and warmer with highs in the mid-upper 50s.
High pressure should provide us with mainly dry weather Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 40s-mid 50s and lows in the 30s-40s. Another weather system begins to move onshore Saturday with wet weather west of the Cascades, snow in the mountains and gusty winds east of the Cascades. The front moves over the Cascades on Sunday with a slight chance for a shower and breezy winds. Highs this weekends in the mid 40s-near 50s. Next Monday looks dry with highs near 50 and lows in the 30s.